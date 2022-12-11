Minsk most seriously concerned over situation on border with Ukraine — defense ministry

MINSK, December 11. /TASS/. The situation in Belarus’ southern areas bordering Ukraine is of the biggest concern for Minsk, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Viktor Gulevich said on Sunday.

"We pay attention to each of our borders, in the north-west, in the west, and in the south. Naturally, our southern border, the border with Ukraine causes the biggest concern," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

According to Gulevich, Kiev has taken "unprecedented measures to break up everything, which used to link the countries, to draw a division line." "There are no preconditions from the Belarusian side, but for [recent] voice threats that Belarus will [allegedly] attack Unkraine," he stressed.

He noted that what Ukraine is doing "when in undermines bridges and destroys roads, is telling much." In his words, Western nations are seeking to provoke Belarus and Russia "to take active actions, which would be interpreted in their favor." "Naturally, they are using Ukraine’s armed forces and Ukraine’s law enforcers in general for that. The matter is that they cannot accuse us of anything whereas there is enough evidence of the violation of Belarus’ border and aggressive actions against it," he said, adding that a number of drones have been downed over the Belarusian territory.

He also recalled the incident when a Ukrainian rocket fell down on Poland’s territory. "It is highly likely that it was deliberately planned to drag Western countries into a tougher confrontation with Russia, up to an aggression, a conflict," he added.