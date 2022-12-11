Macron discusses preparations for Paris conferences on Ukraine with Zelensky

PARIS, December 11. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he had spoken over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, to discuss upcoming fundraising conferences to help Ukraine due in Paris on December 13.

"We have discussed, with President Zelensky, the organisation of the conferences France will be hosting on Tuesday: firstly, the international aid conference on getting Ukraine through the winter; and secondly, the conference with French firms that will help rebuild the country," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"Ukraine can count on France’s support for as long as it takes to fully regain its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he pledged.

Last week, Macron said that he planned to speak over the phone with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on December 4 and then have telephone calls with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conferences on assistance to Kiev will be held in Paris on December 13 on Macron’s initiative. One of them is expected to focus on efforts to ensure the operation of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure during the winter and the other one will be dedicated to Ukraine’s macro-financial problems and the revival of Ukraine’s agrarian sector and the restoration of energy facilities with the participation of French companies.