Russian official slams nuclear accusations against Moscow in Hiroshima as wrongful

TOKYO, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Center for Energy and Security Studies Director Anton Khlopkov criticized on Saturday a remark by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who in his message of greetings to participants in a nuclear conference in Hiroshima rebuked Moscow for threating to use nuclear weapons.

"Among other things, wrong things [were voiced], in particular, that Russia is threatening Ukraine with the use of nuclear [weapons]," Kyodo quoted Khlopkov, who is taking part in the first conference of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP), as saying. In his turn, Kumamoto University Professor Takashi Shiraishi, who chairs the IGEP, noted that "rifts in the world are getting deeper," and urged a candid and moderate discussion on the issue.

Russia has repeatedly rebuffed accusations by the West that Moscow is allegedly threatening to use nukes. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated on Friday that Moscow strictly adhered to the principle of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war. Earlier, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Alexander Trofimov described similar accusations as groundless and unacceptable speculations being disseminated with a view of fomenting anti-Russian hysteria.