Chinese president, Saudi king sign strategic partnership treaty — report

CAIRO, December 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday signed a comprehensive agreement on strategic partnership and a harmonization plan between the long-term programs of the two states: the Saudi Vision 2030 program and China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Al-Arabiya television channel reported.

According to the report, the Saudi king received the Chinese leader in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. During the meeting, memorandums of understanding were also signed in some areas, including in the field of hydrogen energy, facilitation of direct investment, cooperation in the field of Chinese language studies, as well as in the judicial area.

Xi Jinping was awarded an honorary doctorate from King Saud University, which was founded in Riyadh in 1957.

The Chinese president arrived in the capital of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He is expected to hold talks with the leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf member countries and take part in the China-Arab States summit during a visit that will last until December 9. According to information at hand, 30 leaders of Arab countries and organizations have been invited to the upcoming meetings in Riyadh.