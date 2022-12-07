Belarus set to introduce death penalty for high treason committed by state officials

MINSK, December 7. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly passed a draft law, in the first reading, on amending criminal legislation that stipulates the death penalty for high treason committed by state officials, the press office of the lower house of the republic’s parliament reported on Wednesday.

"The bill has been adopted in the first reading," the press office said in a statement.

As the press office informed, "the draft law proposes making amendments to the sanction of part 2, article 356 of the Criminal Code [‘High Treason’] that stipulate applying the exceptional measure of punishment in the form of death penalty for high treason committed by a state official holding public office or by an individual enjoying the status of a serviceman."

"In this regard, articles 58 and 59 of the Criminal Code [‘Life Imprisonment’ and ‘Death Penalty’] are amended accordingly," the statement reads.

The amendments to the legislation are made "for the purpose of having a deterrent effect on destructive elements, and also demonstrating a resolute struggle against high treason," the statement reads.