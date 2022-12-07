Turkey can send 300-400 MW of electricity to Ukraine using floating power plants

ANKARA, December 7. /TASS/. Turkey may send floating power plants to Romania to supply 300-400 MW of electricity to Ukraine, Zeynep Kharezi, CEO of the Karpowership company, said in an interview with the Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

"We are negotiating about 300-400 MW of power. This capacity can provide electricity to one million households. We can send three or four ships to provide this capacity. Floating power plants can be located in different harbors, and electricity supplies can start within a month after the technical, commercial details, as well as ensuring their safety are finally agreed," Kharezi said.

"There are power lines between Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. We can locate vessels in Romania and Moldova and supply electricity via power lines to Ukraine," he added.