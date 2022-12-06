Ukrainian embassy in Romania receives suspicious envelopes — security agency

BUCHAREST, December 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Embassy to Romania has received some suspicious envelopes, which have been seized for inspection, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced Tuesday, adding that "all relevant agencies are cooperating on this case."

On Tuesday, the Bucharest police received a call saying that an embassy received two envelopes with suspicious contents at about 11:00.a.m. Later, the SRI specified that the embassy in question was the Ukrainian one.

"SRI employees went to the Ukrainian embassy today," the agency said. "Sappers have commenced the standard examination procedure. The examination will determine if safe seizure and disposal is necessary."

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that, recently, a total of 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies and consulates were registered in 12 countries.

On December 2, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asked foreign governments to reinforce the security of Ukrainian missions. Nikolenko said earlier that all Ukrainian embassies and consulates were switched to increased security mode. On December 1, Kuleba said that three Ukrainian embassies received envelopes with a "symbolic threat," without disclosing the details.