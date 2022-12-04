Moldovan socialists hold anti-government rally in Cahul

CHISINAU, December 4. /TASS/. Moldova’s biggest opposition Party of Socialists on Sunday held a protest rally in the city of Cahul to demand government resignation and early parliamentary election.

"A peaceful rally of protest against the policy of the current authorities was held in Cahul. The rally was organized by the Party of Socialists. People protested against unbridled price growth, against the dictatorship of the Party of Action and Solidarity, against lawlessness and demanded resignation of President Maia Sandu and the Natalia Gavrilita government," the Party of Socialists said in a press release posted on its website.

The rally brought together hundreds of people, including lawmakers. People accused the authorities of inability to cope with the crisis and stop the price growth, and of persecuting the opposition.

Grass-roots protests have been held in Moldova since June demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, who are blamed for the economic crisis and skyrocketing prices for food, gas, electricity, utility services, fuels, and the record-breaking inflation of 34% The current authorities have also been criticized for putting political pressure on the opposition and jingoist statements amid the situation in Ukraine.

In October, the riot police dispersed a tent camp organized by the protesters between the parliament building and the presidential administration in September. Several opposition leaders, including former President Igor Dodon, were arrested, criminals cases were opened against nearly half of socialist lawmakers.