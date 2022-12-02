Italian expert criticizes Biden-Macron peace proposals as naive, media-oriented

ROME, December 2. /TASS/. Peace initiatives advanced by the US and French presidents, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are naive and media-oriented, Tiberio Graziani, Chairman of Vision & Global Trends International Institute for Global Analyses Tiberio Graziani (Italy), said on Friday.

"As a matter of fact, the negotiating table [on Ukraine] already exists and it was organized by [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan. And Macron and Biden had better sit down at it. But, it looks like they cannot do that because of their Western superiority, which trumps all," he told TASS.

"The idea to begin another peace process, an alternative to the one launched by Ankara, on condition that an agreement is only possible when the situation returns back to what it was prior to February 24, regardless of how many territories are already under Russia’s control, looks naive and calculated for the media. [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov’s approach looks more rational and pragmatic as he suggested that John Kerry could be a possible intermediary. Maybe he did that to forestall Macron’s actions and avoid conforming with Western initiatives," he said.

Biden told a news conference after his talks with Macron on Thursday that he was ready to discuss a possible ending of combat operations in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin but did not plan such a dialogue in the near future as Moscow is required to make certain decisions first. The French leader, however, said that it is necessary to continue dialogue with Russia to settle the situation in Ukraine.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Rome on Friday that the European Union had not spoken with Turkey about the situation in Ukraine, despite its diplomatic activity on the settlement track. He called on Western partners to persuade Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, although he admitted that may be hard to do now. The diplomat also vowed that Turkey will continue to do its best to settle the crisis.