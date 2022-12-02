Casualties reported as bus comes under Ukrainian fire in Donetsk

DONETSK, December 2. /TASS/. A passenger bus came under Ukrainian fire in downtown Donetsk and casualties were reported, a member of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination told TASS.

"A passenger bus came under fire. There are casualties among its passengers, their number is being specified," he said.

The DPR mission said earlier that the Ukrainian military had fired eight Grad rockets at the Kievsky District of Donetsk. The Donetsk City shopping mall area also came under attack.