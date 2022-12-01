Beijing blasts trip to Taiwan by UK lawmakers as interference in China’s internal affairs

LONDON, December 1. /TASS/. Beijing has called a visit by UK lawmaker to Taiwan a gross interference in China’s internal affairs and said unfriendly moves would be met with a forceful response, according to a Twitter post by the Chinese embassy in London.

"This is a flagrant violation of the one-China principle and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs and it sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence.’ The Chinese side condemns this and has made solemn representation with the UK side," the statement said.

The Chinese embassy said "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair." "The one-China principle is a recognized basic norm of. International relations and a universal consensus of the international community. It is also the political basis for the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and the UK," the statement said.

"The Chinese side urges the UK side to abide by its commitment, stop any actions that violate the one-China principle and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs. Moves of the UK side that undermine China’s interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side," the embassy said.

A UK House of Commons delegation arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Tuesday. According to news media reports, the delegation includes five UK lawmakers representing both the Conservative and Labor parties as well as the Scottish National Party. The delegation plans to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other government officials.

In November, the island was visited by UK Trade minister Greg Hands, also drawing protest from Beijing, which opposes communication between any foreign officials with the administration of Taiwan. China regards such visits as provocations and interference in its internal affairs.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces, a stance supported by most other countries including Russia.