Stoltenberg again avoided answering question on Ukraine’s accelerated admission to NATO

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg once again avoided giving an unambiguous answer if the accelerated admission procedure for Ukraine is possible and if the alliance is ready to accept Ukraine as its member.

"NATO has an open door policy. Every nation, including Ukraine has the right to choose its own path, including what kind of security arrangements it wants to be part of," Stoltenberg said in an interview for NBC published Sunday, answering a question what will be NATO’s response to Ukraine’s application for accelerated admission. "At the same time, any decision on membership has to be taken by consensus by all 30 [NATO] allies."

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for accession to NATO via an accelerated procedure. After that, Stoltenberg avoided answering a question if the alliance is ready to review such application during a press conference in Brussels.