Macron called accession of new regions to Russia illegitimate in phone call with Zelensky

PARIS, October 2. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Sunday, BFM reported Sunday citing the Elysee Palace. According to the report, the French leader called the accession of the four new regions to Russia illegitimate, and vowed that Paris will help Ukraine to restore its sovereignty.

"The President reaffirmed his firm condemnation of the illegitimate annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia," the Elysee Palace said, adding that "France is committed to helping Ukraine to restore its full sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Macron also told Zelensky that he will work with EU partners on new anti-Russian sanctions.

The French leader also advocated a withdrawal of Russian forces from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant during the phone call.

"The President noted his adherence to with withdrawal of Russian forces from the ZNPP," Macron’s administration said, adding that he "condemned the detention of the nuclear power plant’s director.".