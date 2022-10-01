UK offers assistance to Denmark in investigating sabotage at Nord Stream

LONDON, October 1. /TASS/. The UK has offered to help Denmark in an investigation into sabotage at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to a statement by the office of the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss published following her meeting with her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

"Prime Minister Frederiksen updated the Prime Minister on the damage caused to the Nord Stream pipelines last week. They agreed the incidents were clearly an act of sabotage. The Prime Minister offered the UK’s support for the ongoing investigation," the statement reads.

According to it, "the leaders agreed that the safety and security of the Baltic Sea is in everyone’s interest, and welcomed increased cooperation through the Joint Expeditionary Force."

The officials also stressed the need "to stay united in the face of Russia’s despicable actions in Ukraine" and work together on ensuring their "energy independence."

Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.

The UN Security Council will discuss the situation with the pipelines at a meeting on September 30 convened at Russia’s request. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had spilled into the sea. Aircraft and ships are barred from approaching the site any closer than five nautical miles

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the West was responsible for the situation. According to him, it has already "practically begun to destroy shared European energy infrastructure." He stressed that "it is obvious to all who is profiting from this.".