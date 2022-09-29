Montenegro arrests suspected ‘Russian spies’

BELGRADE, September 29. /TASS/. Several Montenegrin citizens were apprehended in the country’s capital of Podgorica on Thursday on suspicion of having worked for Russian intelligence, Vijesti reported, citing individuals in the know on the matter.

According to the news site, these people were taken into custody by Montenegro’s National Security Agency on a warrant from the country’s special prosecutor’s office. Searches were carried out in several locations nationwide. One of the detainees is said to be a state administration official who had been working for Russia’s intelligence services for more than a decade.

One of the people told Vijesti that the Montenegrin clampdown on "Russian spies" was part of an international operation and that there were Russians among the detainees.

The Montenegrin National Security Agency refused to comment on the issue.