Russia, Belarus will not tolerate humiliation by the West — Lukashenko

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia will not tolerate humiliation by the Western countries, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday.

"No one will tolerate humiliation. Russia is a gigantic country. What kind of humiliation can there be?" Lukashenko said.

He warned that Belarus and Russia would not engage in a dialogue with the West, if the latter failed to show due respect. In the meantime, the United States, "starting from the previous president’s tenure, has put a crown on its head" in the hope it will be able to rule the world.

"To those who want to live in peace with us and respect us, we keep the door open. We are ready for this, but we will not tolerate humiliation," Lukashenko warned. "Not a single Russian person will let any president, including President Putin, to accept this treatment (disrespect for Russia - TASS)."

Lukashenko hopes that the authorities of the European countries will turn an attentive ear to the voice of their citizens who go out to protest.

"I watched the morning news: the whole of Europe is simmering. In the richest country, Germany, everyone is on the streets, everyone is protesting. Someday the message will be driven home. I think it will," he speculated.

The Belarusian leader is also certain that despite the current difficulties the West will keep buying Belarusian and Russian fertilizers.

"They are buying now. It’s more difficult, of course. The people who want to buy and who want to pay are getting blocked there. But we find ways and sell," he said.

Lukashenko is certain Russia and Belarus are following the correct course.

"We will win. We have no other way out," he said.