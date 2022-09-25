German chancellor says it’s dangerous to send battle tanks to Ukraine

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. Germany is not willing to send battle tanks to Ukraine since this could become a dangerous step and further escalate the conflict, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with The New York Times published on Sunday.

"It is "a very dangerous war," Scholz said answering a question why Germany won’t send battle tanks to Ukraine despite Kiev’s persistent demands.

"We are supporting Ukraine. We are doing it in a way that is not escalating to where it is becoming a war between Russia and NATO because this would be a catastrophe," he explained.

NATO states have never openly declared that there are any restrictions on the types of weapons supplied to Ukraine. However, the Western media outlets note that the aid sent to Kiev has never included the alliance's main battle tanks, Western aircraft and helicopters, as well as weapons with a range of over 100 km, including missiles and drones with such characteristics.

In recent weeks, Germany has come under particularly harsh criticism from Ukraine and representatives of several NATO states for not sending Kiev the tanks and infantry fighting vehicles it needs for offensive combat operations.