Facilities servicing ZNPP shelled-Energodar head

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Alexander Volga, the head of the military-civilian administration in Energodar, on Thursday said Ukrainian forces in the past day have shelled infrastructure that supports the operation of the Zaporozhye NPP, the coastal area and industrial zones in the Energodar and the Zaporozhye Regions.

"Our city is being regularly, thoroughly attacked. <...> Today, the coastal area of the city of Energodar has been shelled again. As always, the industrial zone and infrastructure supporting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been shelled," he said on Channel One television.

Volga said that the shelling was aimed "exclusively against the civilian population."

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the armed forces of Ukraine fired 13 artillery shells at the city of Energodar and the area surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during the past day.