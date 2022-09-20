Imposing new sanctions against Russia is inappropriate now, says Austrian Chancellor

VIENNA, September 20. /TASS/. The introduction of new sanctions against Russia is inappropriate now, since the previously taken measures have not displayed in full force yet, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters on Tuesday. He was speaking on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We have adopted a lot of sanctions. Now we have to see the effect of these sanctions, and until they are as effective as we expected, I think it would be a mistake to think about new sanctions," Nehammer said as quoted by Austria Press Agency.

The Chancellor noted that in the West and in particular in Austria there are signs of sanctions fatigue.

"First of all, it is clear that people are disappointed, because now the sanctions have not led to the effect that we expected, that is, to the end of the war," Nehammer said, adding that these measures "have serious consequences for the Russian economy" and it is necessary "show patience."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request from the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, as well as a number of other states imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Ukrainian authorities.