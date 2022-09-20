EU Council says provision of 5 bln euros of concessional loans to Ukraine approved

BRUSSELS, September 20. /TASS/. The EU Council has approved the provision of 5 bln euros of macro-financial assistance in the form of concessional loans to Ukraine, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"The Council today formally adopted the decision to provide 5 billion euros of additional macro-financial assistance to Ukraine," the document said. "This 5 billion euros macro-financial assistance will be provided to Ukraine in the form of highly concessional long-term loans," the EU Council added.

EU leaders vowed to allocate 9 bln euros worth of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in addition to 10 bln euros that was transferred to Kiev in the first half of the year, at the summit on June 23-24, the EU Council noted. Of those 9 bln euros, 1 bln has already been transferred to Ukraine. The discussion on the allocation of the remaining funds is expected to start in early October.