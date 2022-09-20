Russian army controls 95% of Kherson Region — local official

KHERSON, September 20. /TASS/. About 95% of the Kherson Region’s territory is under the full control of the Russian armed forces, with clashes with the Ukrainian forces continuing for several communities, the deputy head of the military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov said on Tuesday.

"Almost 95% of the Kherson Region is under the complete control of the Russian army. I think that the referendum will take place, if the documents are signed now, and the very issue of the liberated Kherson Region joining Russia will be resolved," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel."

Stremousov added that clashes for several communities were continuing.

"There are very few communities that constitute a buffer zone. The Ukrainian neo-Nazis’ attacks are being repelled there. As some career military officers say, they are running out of steam," he said.

Stremousov believes that the upsurge in the activity of the Ukrainian troops and bombardments have pushed the residents of the Kherson Region towards participating in a future referendum.

"Against the background of the Ukrainian Neo-Nazis’ and their Western partners’ growing activity the people have made a decision. They are ready to go to vote in the referendum. It doesn't matter how it will happen. The people are ready. They will go and make their choice," he said.

The Public Council of the Kherson Region earlier on Tuesday asked the head of the military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo to urgently call a referendum on joining Russia. On Monday, the civic chambers of the DPR and LPR sent similar appeals to the heads of their republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.