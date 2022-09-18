Three civilians killed in DPR’s Gorlovka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said on Sunday.

"The number of civilians killed by Ukrainian nationalists in Gorlovka has risen to three," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, in his words, three electricity substations were damaged, leaving some 778 households were left without electricity.

According to Prikhodko, Ukrainian troops opened fire at Gorlovka at around 14:00 local time. Numerous damages were done to dwelling houses and infrastructure facilities. Several people were wounded.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops continue to shell the city of Donetsk.