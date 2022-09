YEREVAN, September 17. /TASS/. The CSTO mission’s forward group under Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov on Saturday inspected several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Armenian army’s representatives showed the effects of bombardments on the territory of one of the air defense units. The mission also visited the city of Goris and the village of Akner, the Syunik Region, where an artillery shell damaged a home.