DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. A Ukrainian shelling attack killed four people in downtown Donetsk on Saturday. According to the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin, fragments of munitions for Caesar howitzers were found.

"Fragments of munitions for Caesar howitzers were found in the Voroshilovsky District. Four deaths have been confirmed," he wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military fired over 15 NATO standard munitions at downtown Donetsk on Saturday.