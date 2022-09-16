SCO leaders express concern about situation with global food security - statement

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. The leaders of the countries, which are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are deeply concerned about the current unfavorable situation in the field of global food security, the SCO Council of Heads of State said in a statement. The document was published on Friday on the Kremlin's website following the results of the association's summit held in Samarkand.

"We, the leaders of the SCO member states - the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan - express deep concern over the current unfavorable situation in the field of global food security," the document says.

In general, the leaders expressed their readiness to continue to work jointly with other countries to ensure food security at the regional and global levels.

The statement emphasizes that food security affects the foundations of human existence and the healthy functioning of the world economy, and its provision is one of the goals of the UN 2030 sustainable development agenda and an important basis for ensuring economic development, social stability and national security.