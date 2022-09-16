Putin points to irreversible changes in global politics and economy

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Irreversible transformations are taking place in global politics and in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Fundamental transformations have been taking place in global politics and in the economy, and those are irreversible in their nature," the Russian president said, addressing a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

"New centers of power whose counteraction has been guided by the widely-recognized principles of the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter, the provision of equal and indivisible security, respect for sovereignty, national values and mutual interests, rather than rules, unseen by anyone, being imposed from the outside, have been playing an increasingly growing role," the Russian leader concluded.