EU’s anti-Russian sanctions hit Europe, not Russia — Hungarian president

BELGRADE, September 9. /TASS/. The European Union’s sanctions have hit Europe instead of Russia, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Friday at a joint news conference with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

"Hungary is an EU member, so we voted for the sanctions, but all the time we have emphasized that this policy is unsuitable. We need to realize whom we are willing to harm. The implications of anti-Russian sanctions, as we see, are affecting countries across Europe, as prices are rising and inflation is rising. Those who proposed the sanctions expected that they would have an impact on Russia, but this has never happened," Novak said.

Commenting on Serbia’s refusal to slap sanctions on Russia, Novak said that it was Belgrade’s sovereign decision. The Hungarian president recalled that apart from Serbia, Moldova had not imposed sanctions either.