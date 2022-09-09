Grain deal not implemented as intended — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The grain deal is not being implemented quite as intended, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Friday.

"We're looking at how it's being implemented (the deal - TASS)," he added, adding, "Unfortunately, it's not being implemented quite as planned."

Rudenko stressed that the extension of the agreement will depend on "how all the components will be implemented".

The second part of the grain deal, which concerns exports of Russian grains and fertilizers, is still facing difficulties, Rudenko added. "The second part of the deal, namely exports of Russian grains and fertilizers, unfortunately still faces difficulties," he said.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations established a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.