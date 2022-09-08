Kiev troops shell hydroelectric power plant zone, Russian air defenses respond

KHERSON, September 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine struck the area of Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region on Thursday night, the Telegram channel of the adjacent town of Novaya Kakhovka reported.

"Novaya Kakhovka is under shelling again. Our missile defenses are responding. Our forces fired over 10 missiles at attackers. The Kakhovskaya HPP and entrance/exit routes are under attack," the channel said.

Since the evening of August 28, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure have been destroyed and residential buildings were damaged. Last Saturday, missiles hit Kherson’s residential areas.