Power supply restored in Zaporozhye cities after outage caused by Ukrainian shelling

MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. Power supply has been restored in Energodar, Melitopol and Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, which were hit by a massive blackout on Thursday after shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the public movement ‘We Are Together with Russia’, said.

"After another incident of shelling by militants of the Ukrainian armed forces, Energodar, Melitopol and Berdyansk were affected by a blackout. Power supply was restored in an hour," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday, Energodar’s civil-military administration told TASS that light had gone off in the city due to shelling of the city by Ukrainian troops.