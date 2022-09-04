5-year-old boy, his father killed in Snigirevka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

KHERSON, September 4. /TASS/. A five-year-old boy and his father were killed in the city of Snirigevka in the Nikolayev region as a Ukrainian shell hit a children’s playground, Yury Barbashov, chief of the local military-civilian administration, said on Sunday.

"A shell hit a children’s playground in Snigirevka. A five-year-old boy and his father were killed, one more child of this family - a nine-year-old girl was wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Barbashov, Ukrainian troops shelled the city’s residential area, damaging multi-apartment compound. Apart from that, a shell hit the building of a secondary school.

It was reported in August that it was planned to integrate the liberated territories in the Nikolayev region, including the Snigirevka district, into the Kherson region, which had earlier expressed its intention to join Russia. Last week, Ukrainian troops struck the building of the Snigirevka district administration, wounding three people.