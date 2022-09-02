Downtown Donetsk comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops — mayor

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. Downtown Donetsk came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, with a rocket hitting an area near the Drama Theater, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin said on Friday.

"The city’s Votoshilovsky district came under shelling. According to preliminary data, a rocket hit the ground near the Drama Theater. Information is being verified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to earlier reports, one civilian was killed near the building of the DPR’s parliament as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.