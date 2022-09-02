US’ involvement in Ukraine is growing, it is a dangerous trend — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The degree of involvement of the US in the situation around Ukraine, including by provision of military aid, keeps growing, and it is a dangerous trend, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Russian TV Friday.

"Unfortunately, we have to state with concern that the degree of involvement of the US side in this situation, the degree of Washington’s immersion, including in material support, in supporting the Kiev regime with weapons, continues to grow. This is a dangerous trend," he said.

Ryabkov underscored that Russia repeatedly warned the US about the consequences of such support to Kiev.