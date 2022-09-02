Ukraine conflict catastrophically weakens EU, Hungarian top diplomat says

BELGRADE, September 2. /TASS/. Speaking at the Open Balkans summit in Belgrade on Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto focused on the hostilities in Ukraine, and noted this conflict has led to a catastrophic weakening of the European Union, and its leaders have failed to prevent it.

In Szijjarto’s words, the conflict in Ukraine as well as its "economic impact and the devastating energy supply crisis have all led to a catastrophic weakening of Europe and the European Union."

"Sitting around this table we must utter the truth, and the truth is that EU leaders have not been able to protect people in Europe from paying the bills of the war for which they are not responsible at all," he maintained.

The Hungarian foreign minister added that discussions should be held on how to avert the consequences of this conflict "so that it will not become fatal for the continent."

"Everybody is aware that the enlargement policy should be of paramount importance for Europe now, as Europe needs the Western Balkans," Szijjarto stated.

The Hungarian top diplomat recalled that "hundreds of millions of people are at risk of starvation" and consequently Hungary is facing "a new level of migrant aggression along its borders."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include occupying Ukrainian territories, as its goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began slapping ever more sweeping sanctions on Russia. Moreover, Western countries started funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, and the price tag for this military aid is currently estimated at tens of billions of dollars.