DONETSK, August 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s statements about major successes spread in the Ukrainian mass media and social networks have proved to be shallow media stunt, which cost hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers their lives, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pishilin said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we saw a large-scale media campaign in Telegram channels and the Ukrainian mass media. It failed to enroll big support from the Western media, because the Ukrainian regime is losing confidence. In principle, it is quite justified because the major success so widely promised yesterday have led to at least 560 killed soldiers and numerous wounded - it is even impossible to say now how many. A lot of weapons were destroyed. And that was that with the Ukrainian regime’s loud victories," he said.

According to Pushilin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his team "are ready go any length to continue to picture Ukraine as a victim. They care little about civilians on the liberated territories and their own soldiers."

He also stressed that Ukrainian troops continue to shell the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to wreck the visit of IAEA mission "so that they cannot stop what is going on".