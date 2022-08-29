Ukraine shelling Zaporozhye NPP to frustrate IAEA mission’s visit — authorities

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to shell the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to frustrate the visit of an International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration’s council, told TASS on Monday.

"The key goal of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s militants is to break down the IAEA mission and to prevent the establishment of cooperation between Russia, the Zaporozhye region authorities and the International Atomic Energy Agency," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar said earlier that a shell fired by Ukrainian troops from a M777 US howitzer hit the roof of the Zaporozhye plant’s special unit, which holds fuel for the reactors. The shell was fired from the city of Nikopol on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River.