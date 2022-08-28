Kakhovka hydropower plant, Novaya Kakhovka shelled by Ukrainian troops three times

KHERSON, August 28. /TASS/. The Kakhovka hydropower plant and the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region were shelled by Ukrainian troops three times during the day, causing fire at the Sokol plant, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS on Sunday.

"There were three rocket attacks today. The targets were: the hydropower plant and the city. Fragments of rockets hit the city’s center, damaging civilian facilities. Apart from that, a strike was delivered at the Sokol plant in the center of the city. Fire," he said, adding that no one was hurt. In his words, shelling was conducted from HIMARS and Tochka-U multiple rocket launch systems.

According to earlier reports, Ukrainian troops delivered a rocket strike at the city of Novaya Kakhovka on Saturday evening. Moscow of the rockets were downed by the Russian air defense system.

The Kakhovka district is the most severely shelled municipality in the Kherson region. Ukrainian troops regularly deliver strikes at social infrastructure facilities, plants and residential areas.