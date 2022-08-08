Ship with Ukrainian grain will not call Lebanon’s Tripoli on August 9 — source

BEIRUT, August 8. /TASS/. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni bulk carrier will not call the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli on August 9 as scheduled, a source in the port administration told TASS.

"The Ukrainian grain supplier informed that he was looking for a new buyer, because the Lebanese customer had opted not to procure 26,000 tonnes of corn," the source said. "The bulk carrier changed its route because of that and canceled the arrival at destination on August 9," he noted.

The source did not detail the port of call for the vessel. "A new buyer can be found in any neighboring country, not necessarily in Lebanon," he added.

According to Marine Traffic website data, the bulker changed its destination status to ‘order.’ It means the vessel awaits the new corn buyer.

The Razoni left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday. On Wednesday, members of the Istanbul-based Joint Grain Export Coordination Center inspected the ship.