Israel hit six more ‘Islamic Jihad’ targets in Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. Israel Defense Forces’ special operations forces and artillery struck six more military targets of the "Islamic Jihad" terror group in the Gaza Strip, the IDF press office announced.

"The IDF continues to strike terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including 6 Islamic Jihad military posts. A number of Islamic Jihad operatives were neutralized during the strikes," the IDF tweeted Friday.

According to the Israeli military, the first series of strikes earlier on Friday eliminated about 15 radicals, including the commander of the group in the norther part of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated that the Operation Breaking Dawn is aimed at elimination of a "specific threat" for the people of Israel, posed by the "Islamic Jihad" group. He also noted that the government of Israel "will not allow terror groups to define the agenda in the Gaza Strip."

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order to enlist up to 25,000 servicemen from the reserve for "operational purposes." IDF Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered the military to switch to the emergency regime and to open the main command post over the situation in the Gaza Strip.