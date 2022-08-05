China, Russia against hegemony of any state — Chinese foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. China and Russia are long-standing partners and jointly oppose the unipolar world and the hegemony of any state, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asian Nations meetings in Cambodia.

"We are the largest states, we are neighbors, and we share a long-standing diversified partnership. We are for a multipolar world and against anybody’s hegemony," Wang said in a commentary to journalists, telecast on Russia’s TV Channel One.

Phnom Penh is hosting the 55th ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting and related meetings, which Cambodia holds as the current ASEAN chair.

ASEAN was founded in 1967, and today it unites 10 countries of Southeast Asia - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.