MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged three drone attacks on pumping stations in the Zaporozhye region, damaging several facilities, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the region’s military-civilian administration, said on Sunday.

"The terrorist Kiev regime stage three attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on pumping stations in the Zaporozhye region. According to preliminary data, a filtering unit, a pipe to the machine shop, the machine shop and garages were damaged," he wrote on his VKontakte account.