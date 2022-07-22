Ships with Ukrainian products to undergo inspection going in, out of Black Sea — Shoigu

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Ships that carry Ukrainian farm products will undergo inspection when going in and out of the Black Sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

He said in accordance with the agreement signed by Russia, Turkey, UN representatives and Ukraine in Istanbul, a joint four-way coordination center will be created, which will inspect ships exporting Ukrainian agricultural products.

"Inspection will be carried out both when they exit and enter the Black Sea," Shoigu said. The purpose of inspections is to prevent transportation of weapons and ammunition and rule out provocations, he said.

The minister also said that security in the territorial waters of Ukraine, including antimine measures, should be provided by Kiev. The minister said Moscow expects that the responsible implementation of the measures stipulated by the agreement will help to increase world food security.

"The signing of this document was made possible thanks to the active mediation role of Turkey and the UN," Shoigu said.

A package of agreements aiming to help with food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the UN undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions that hamper exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another deal sets forth a mechanism for exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for an establishment of a four-way coordination center to inspect ships with grain to prevent weapons smuggling and provocations.