Zelensky’s office vows to turn the tide of military campaign by this winter

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s leadership seeks to turn the tide of the military campaign against Russia by the winter, chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak announced on Thursday.

"It’s crucial not to let the Russians protract the war (Kiev’s term for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine - TASS) with us until this winter. President [of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky] is in a serious mood and is ready to do his utmost so that we liberate our territories as soon as possible," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A lot depends on how our fighters are trained. We will turn the tide of this war. There will be a lot of surprises soon," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.