Turkey, Russia to continue cooperating in gas and nuclear spheres — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 20. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow intend to continue proactive interaction in the economic sphere, in gas and nuclear sectors in particular, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish side has received a set of proposals in the economic sphere during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said. "We have received a variety of proposals. We continue consultations on the issue of natural gas, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and other aspects and will continue them further on," the Turkish President said, cited by the TRT TV Channel.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is the largest energy project implemented by Russia in Turkey. Concrete pouring for main buildings of the 4th power unit of NPP is expected to take place on July 21.