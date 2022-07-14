Countries of ‘free world’ to use force, if Iran continues nuclear program — Israeli PM

TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. Countries of the so-called free world will use force against Iran, if the Islamic Republic continues developing nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden after their talks in Jerusalem.

"The only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force," Lapid said, claiming that the issue cannot be resolved with diplomacy.

The Prime Minister claimed that a clear military threat must be created to stop Iran. He also quoted Biden, who said earlier that "big powers don’t bluff."

"It should not be a bluff, it should be the real thing. The Iranian regime must know that if they continue to deceive the world, they will pay a heavy price," the Prime Minister said.