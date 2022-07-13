Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa arrives in the Maldives

NEW DELHI, July 13. /TASS/. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the country late on Tuesday, arrived in the Maldives on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

According to the report, after the plane carrying the president and two more passengers on board landed in Male, Rajapaksa and other passengers were taken somewhere by a convoy of police cars.

Earlier, the agency reported, citing a migration official, that the president had left the country aboard an An-32 plane. He was accompanied by his wife and a bodyguard.

The president of Sri Lanka earlier wrote a resignation letter, dated July 13. According to Daily Mirror, the document has been handed over to a high-ranking governmental official, who is to deliver it to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. The speaker is to make an official announcement about Rajapaksa’s resignation on Wednesday.