Several Tochka-U missiles fired simultaneously at Lugansk – LPR military

LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired several Tochka-U tactical missiles at Lugansk almost simultaneously, an aide to LPR’s interior minister told TASS on Wednesady.

"A Tochka-U missile strike targeting Lugansk was carried out," Vitaly Kiselyov said. "To be more precise, there possibly were three missiles. They were flying at the interval of about a few seconds."

"Apparently, our missile defenses were unable to detect all the targets, because there were several of them. Most likely, our missile defenses mistook them for one," the official added. "The strike presumably came from an area between Artyomovsk and Soledar."

According to earlier reports, a series of powerful blasts rocked Lugansk at approximately 23:50 local time (coincides with Moscow time). A large fire broke out to the north of the city, and was accompanied by sounds resembling detonation of ammunition.

LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko said in his Telegram channel later the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a massive air strike on a military unit in Lugansk tasked with air defense of the city.