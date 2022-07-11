South Korean general highlights ability to conduct devastating missile strike on enemy

SEOUL, July 11. /TASS/. South Korea’s military is capable of conducting a devastating missile strike on a potential enemy, Chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Kim Seung-kyum said on Monday.

Last week, the general visited a strategic command unit of the country’s missile forces. Kim Seung-kyum pointed out that there was a certain message behind the trip. "North Korea, who has staged various strategic provocations, poses a threat to South Korea," he noted. "I figured that I should send a different signal to the enemy. South Korean missiles are sufficiently advanced. I thought that I needed to issue a warning about [our] ability to deliver a fatal strike to the enemy," the Yonhap news agency quoted the general as saying.

According to Kim Seung-kyum, South Korea will view North Korea as an enemy as long as the country continues to pose a threat to Seoul.

"If the enemy provokes us, we will carry out an operation based on the right to self-defense. No need to ask for permission for that," Kim Seung-kyum noted.

Seoul said earlier that more launches from North Korea’s multiple launch rocket systems had been recorded on Sunday.