MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region has requested Russia’s assistance due to Ukraine’s cutting gas supply, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky reported via his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Earlier reports said gas supply in the region was interrupted late on Friday.

"We have addressed the government of the Russian Federation for help in an emergency, to deliver enough appliances for industrial and household use," Balitsky wrote.

"The gas pipe has not been damaged. We understand that we have been cut off. The Kiev regime does not need the Zaporozhye Region, neither the people nor the region," he added.

The head of the military-civilian administration noted in a video address released on the Telegram channel that not only the consumers living on the territory out of Kiev’s control have been cut off, but also those living on the territory controlled by Kiev.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The territory of the Zaporozhye Region is partially under control of the Russian army now, with peaceful life gradually resuming there.