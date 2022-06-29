US to boost rotational troops in Baltic states, Biden says

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. The United States is going to boost the strength of rotational troops in the Baltic states, US President Joe Biden said after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the alliance’s summit in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

"We're going to enhance our rotational deployments in the Baltic states," Biden vowed.

As the US president also pointed out, the United States will maintain an "additional rotational brigade" in Romania to comprise 3,000 fighters and another 2,000 personnel.

The summit of the heads of state and governments of NATO member states is running in the Spanish capital on June 28-30. Its participants are going to adopt a new strategic concept, discuss the issues of bolstering the military alliance and the consequences of global climate change for the security sphere.